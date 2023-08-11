How Chelsea have been humiliated in their search for elite defensive midfielder this summer

It’s an open secret that Chelsea football club is in desperate need of an elite defensive midfielder who will replace the departed Ngolo Kante and partner with Argentine sensation Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park for Chelsea, at the beginning of the transfer market they identified two options.

First was Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte and the other was Ecuadorian and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, they clearly wanted the two to enable them play in Mauricio Pochettino preferred 433 formation.

Chelsea wants a midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez in midfield Twitter photos

The idea was to wrap up the deals and have them during the preseason preparations but as it stands Chelsea could start there new season without a defensive midfielder, the two deals surprisingly have gone almost the same way.

First Manuel Ugarte was keen to join Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino but they where blown away by Paris Saint-Germain offer for Sporting Lisbon am the contract agreement with the player, Manuel Ugarte subsequently signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Manuel Ugarte signed for Paris Saint-Germain Twitter photos.

They have one option left which is Moises Caicedo and as it stands Liverpool have outbidded them in the race for the signature of the highly sought after midfielder, if Liverpool finally hijack this deal it could be the first time Chelsea have suffered high profile humiliation in the transfer market.

Moises Caicedo transfer saga rumbles on Twitter photos

Liverpool agreed terms with Brighton and Hove Albion for midfielder Moises Caicedo skysports news.

Teamgifted (

)