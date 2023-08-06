How Chelsea Hasn’t Shown Growth since Last season Failure

Chelsea had the worst game they could have had in a long time last season. The London giant finished 12th on the Premier League table.

A lot of activities could have been said to have caused the dissonance the team had. One prominent contributing factor was the constant change from the owners to the managers of the club last season. Such changes are sure to have a negative impact on the team, as we saw at full capacity with The Blues.

At the end of last season, Chelsea hired a full-time manager who took over from Frank Lampard. Mauricio Pochettino has had experience with big teams, the last one being PSG. It’s safe to say that his leadership and tactics might just be what the team needs for the upcoming season. As much as Pochettino might be bringing positivity, The Blues squad is not yet ready to take the bull by the horn.

Chelsea were only able to score a total of 38 goals last season after playing 38 games. The team wasn’t able to maximize clinicality in the opposition’s box. This was shown yet again in the recent preseason match Chelsea played against Borussia Dortmund. Despite having more shots on target, open opportunities, and 1-on-1 chances, Chelsea’s strikers weren’t able to make use of the chances to their advantage.They were wasteful and wasteful Is expensive. Dortmund had to score first before Chelsea were able to get an equalizer. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

As much as Pochettino would bring new gameplay to the team, the strikers have to be on top form to be able to perform. If they don’t, things might just be as bad as they were last season.

