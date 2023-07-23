How Chelsea Has Secured The Right-back Position In The Squad

In the last few seasons, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James have been Chelsea’s options for the Right-back position in the squad. Cesar Azpilicueta has taken the backseat as Reece James has become the preferred option for the Right-back position in the team but Chelsea always take a big hit whenever the England International sustains an injury.

Reece James was absent for a lengthy period last season because of injury and his absence affected Chelsea. In his absence, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah were playing as Right-back or Right Wing-backs.

Chelsea have been linked with some Players in the past as possible backup for Reece James but the club never got any. They were once linked with Moroccan Defender Achraf Hakimi before the Former Real Madrid Star later joined PSG. Chelsea was also linked with Inter Milan Star Denzel Dumfries. Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters has also been linked with the club in the past.

Chelsea finally made a move during the middle of last season by signing Frenchman Malo Gusto from Lyon. The West London club had to agreed to a compromise as Malo Gusto spent the second half of the last season on loan with Lyon but the Frenchman has become Chelsea Player.

Malo Gusto faced one of the most ruthless Wingers in the Premier league on Sunday when Chelsea faced Brighton and Hove Albion in the ongoing Premier league Summer Series in the United States.

Malo Gusto faced Japanese Winger Kaoru Mitoma but the Frenchman was brilliant against the electric Winger.

Chelsea now have two top Right-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto for the Right flank of their defense next season.

AminullahiMuritala (

)