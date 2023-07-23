How Chelsea Has Secured A Good Backup For Reece James After Years Of Searching

French Defender Malo Gusto featured for Chelsea during the Premier league Summer Series game against Brighton and Hove Albion in the United States.

The 21-year-old Defender was applauded by Football Fans and Pundits for his impressive performance against Brighton and Hove Albion as the Blues thrashed the Seagulls by 4-3 in the exhilarating Pre-season friendly game.

Malo Gusto was signed by Chelsea during the middle of last season in the January transfer window but he was loaned back to Lyon for the remainder of last season.

He visited Cobham in January for his unveiling and he spent some time in London for recuperation after he sustained an injury.

Malo Gusto had since joined the Mauricio Pochettino’s squad this summer as they prepare for the new Premier league season.

Malo Gusto’s faced a real test against Brighton and Hove Albion as the Right-back was tasked with keeping Kaoru Mitoma in check.

Mitoma is one of the most electric Wingers in the Premier league last season and he showed Fullbacks hell last season. That’s why a lot of Football Fans are praising Malo Gusto for keeping it down against Mitoma in the early hours of Sunday morning in the United States.

Chelsea has been in search of a great backup for Reece James in the Right-back position in the last few transfer windows but it never yielded a good result. They have been linked with Dutch Star Denzel Dumfries and Kyle Walker-Peters but they couldn’t sign any of them.

In the end, Chelsea got Malo Gusto and the young Right-back is already showing promising sign of rivaling Reece James next season. Reece James hasn’t featured in the US tour because of an injury scare. If it was before, Chelsea would be sweating over his absence but they can now rest because they have gotten Malo Gusto.

