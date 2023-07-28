How Chelsea Has Ensured That Havertz And Mason Mount Won’t Be Missed At Stamford Bridge Next Season

The hierarchy of Chelsea Football Club have been criticized for selling their two top scorers Mason Mount and Kai Havertz this summer. Chelsea agreed to a deal worth around £130million including performance related add-on for the transfer of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to Manchester United and Arsenal respectively few weeks ago.

Premier league Pundit Paul Merson was one of the vocal voices that claimed that Chelsea made a Wrong decision to sell both Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, especially when the two Midfielders left Chelsea to join a direct rival. Paul Merson further added that Chelsea would regret the decision even though it made sense, financially, for the West London club.

Chelsea isn’t done with rebuilding their squad this summer as Mauricio Pochettino is still clamoring for experienced Players in team but the West London club has definitely reinforced the offense, to the extent of getting better upgrade on Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea has ensured both Kai Havertz and Mason Mount won’t be missed at Stamford Bridge next season by signing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Nicolas Jackson has already scored 2 goals and made 3 assists in 3 games for Chelsea in the ongoing US tour of the West London club under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Senegalese Forward scored a goal against Newcastle United in a Premier league Summer Series. He also displayed his impressive work rate and amazing footwork against the Toons in the United States on Thursday.

Nicolas Jackson has played against two Strong Premier league clubs and he has Scored against the two teams. He scored against Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Christopher Nkunku is another Player that has joined Chelsea this summer. The Frenchman has scored 2 goals in 3 outings for Chelsea this summer.

