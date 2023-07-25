How Chelsea Has Been Involved In Transfer Of 3 Out Of The Most Expensive Players So Far This Summer

Chelsea have been quite busy this summer transfer window. The West London club have parted ways with many of their first team Players through permanent sales or free transfers this summer.

The squad rebuild of the West London club has also enjoyed reasonable boost with the addition of some new Players like Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Angelo among others.

According to Transfer Market, Chelsea has been involved in the transfer of 3 out of the top 10 most expensive Transfers so far this summer.

The West London club has already made over £200million in guaranteed fee over the sales of Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount this summer. These transfers have saw Chelsea getting involved in the most expensive Transfers so far this summer.

1. Kai Havertz

The West London club made about £65million including performance related add-on from the transfer of Kai Havertz to Arsenal this summer. The transfer of the German Forward to North London this summer ranked him among the most expensive Transfers this summer.

2. Mason Mount

Mason Mount has switched from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford this summer for a fee of £60million, including performance related add-on. The England International is among the most expensive Midfielders so far this summer.

3. Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea signed him in the middle of last season but he just arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer. Transfer Market has it that the transfer of the Frenchman is around £53million.

