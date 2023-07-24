How Chelsea Has Been Getting Their Fans Excited In The Pre-season In The US Ahead Of Next Season

A lot of Chelsea Fans stayed up in the early hours of Sunday morning to catch the live action of the West London club against their Premier league rival Brighton and Hove Albion in the ongoing Premier league Summer Series in the United States.

The recreation ended through 1-1 on the stop of the primary 1/2 of however the West London membership got here into the sport all through the second one 1/2 of, scoring three dreams in successions earlier than Brighton paid again 2 dreams to stop the sport in 4-three.

The sport towards Brighton and Hove Albion changed into Chelsea’s 2d sport beneathneath Mauricio Pochettino this summer. The first one turned into towards Wrexham and Chelsea demolished the membership way of means of thrashing them with the aid of using 5-0.

In simply 2 video games beneathneath Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea has scored nine dreams and the brand new signings had been significantly involved. Christopher Nkunku scored towards Wrexham and in opposition to Brighton and Hove Albion. Nicolas Jackson were given an help towards Wrexham however he become the mild of the sport towards Brighton as he scored 1 aim and were given 2 assists.

Malo Gusto has additionally been a wonderful substitute for Reece James. The Frenchman turned into surprising towards Kaoru Mitoma at some point of the pleasant recreation towards Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

