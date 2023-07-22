How Chelsea Got Rid Of An Entire Starting XI This Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea currently has the youngest squad in the Premier league ahead of the commencement of the 2023/24 season. The West London club has been able to maintain a young squad mainly because they have been signing young Players and getting rid of their some of their old Players.

Chelsea have literally got rid of an entire starting lineup of first team Players this summer. The West London club has sold some Players, released some while some left on free transfer.

Chelsea sold Senegalese Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli while Kalidou Koulibaly joined Al Hilal. French Midfielder N’golo Kante joined Al-Ittihad on free transfer but he’s not the only Player that has left Chelsea on free transfer as Cesar Azpilicueta also left Chelsea after the West London club terminated his contract. The Spanish Right-back joined Atletico Madrid on free transfer after spending more than a decade at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are among Players that have left Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea can literally make a lineup with Players that they have parted ways with in this summer transfer window. Edouard Mendy would be the Goalkeeper. Kalidou Koulibaly and Ethan Ampadu would be the Central-backs, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Baba Rahman in the Right-back and Left-back respectively.

N’golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek would be in the Midfield while Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic would be in the offense.

AminullahiMuritala (

)