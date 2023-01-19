How Chelsea Could Lineup With Osimhen, Nkunku, Mudryk And Rice Next Season, If Signed

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has two years remaining on his Napoli deal and has piqued the curiosity of the Blues.

Since new owner Todd Boehly took control from Roman Abramovich eight months ago, Chelsea has already spent more than £375 million.

Among the players acquired during the summer transfer window were Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, and Raheem Sterling.

And in the January market, Boehly hasn’t shown any indications of slowing down.

Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid has also joined on a temporary loan.

It happens at a time when Graham Potter’s team, who are now 10th in the Premier League standings, are having trouble on the field.

And it’s anticipated that Chelsea will continue to display their purchasing strength throughout the summer window.

In a deal of £53 million, they are going to bring Christopher Nkunku over from RB Leipzig. The Frenchman, who is 25 years old, is anticipated to take over the No. 10 position at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk, 22, will occupy the left flank, with Sterling and Mason Mount fighting it out for the right-wing spot.

Then, upfront, Chelsea might potentially be getting ready for the arrival of a new striker to join the competition.

Just nine goals have been scored this season by Aubameyang and Kai Havertz combinedly in all competitions.

And there are rumors that Chelsea are interested in signing Nigerian international and Napoli player Victor Osimhen.

This season, the 24-year-old forward has already scored 13 goals for the team that is now leading Serie A, and he has scored 41 goals in 79 appearances since joining the team from Lille in 2020.

However, new players might come into play for Potter’s club in positions other than attack as well.

As the two teams go to fight for the signing of West Ham captain Declan Rice, Chelsea and Arsenal are getting ready for a new battle against one another.

