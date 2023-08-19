How Chelsea Could Lineup With Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez And Romeo Lavia

Chelsea have secured the signing of La from Southampton for a fee of £58 million. Liverpool were also interested in signing the young midfielder but he snubbed the Reds in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge. Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton for a fee of £115 million and he’s the most expensive British transfer of all time.

Both Moises Caicedo and Romeo La rejected a move to Liverpool to join Chelsea. The two players were among the best defensive midfielders in the premier league last season. The Blues now have some top midfielders in their squad but how will Mauricio Pochettino deploy the midfielders in 2023/2024 season.

Christopher Nkunku who’s currently out injured could form an attacking partnership with Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling. Nkunku will be out for some time but he’s expected to fight for his place once he gets back to full fitness.

Enzo Fernandez could form a midfield partnership with Romeo La and Moises Caicedo. Chelsea spent €121 million to sign Enzo from Benfica in January 2023. He has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the premier league.

Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Disasi and Reece James could form a defensive partnership while Robert Sanchez is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)