This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the closing moments of the January transfer window, Chelsea finally secured their top target Enzo Fernandez. Despite efforts from Chelsea officials to sign the Argentine midfielder following his impressive World Cup performance, his club, Benfica, was determined to either keep him until the end of the season or extract the highest profit possible from the player they acquired from River Plate for £15 million, outpacing interest from another Premier League club, Wolves.

Benfica is known for being tough to negotiate with, especially as transfer windows approach their deadline. This situation was no exception. The Portuguese club insisted on sticking to Fernandez’s £107 million release clause and made sure Chelsea met their terms for payment, which included an initial £30 million and five additional installments of £15.4 million. Chelsea couldn’t pay the entire £107 million at once as it would have jeopardized their Financial Fair Play compliance due to their other expenditures.

Chelsea has acquired the midfielder around whom they plan to construct much of the next decade. Fernandez has signed an eight-year contract until 2031, which demonstrates the new Chelsea ownership’s approach and confidence in the 22-year-old.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital continued their efforts to revitalize the team with several key additions: Mykhaylo Mudryk, a £87 million star from Ukraine, Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, David Datro Fofana from Molde, Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven, Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santo, and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix. They also secured the signing of France Under-21 international Malo Gusto from Lyon for £26 million, set to join the team in the summer.

More importantly, what will the team’s starting lineup look like as they aim to bounce back from only two wins in their last 11 Premier League matches?

Kepa remains the No. 1 keeper despite being a £71 million misfit in the past. Despite not being perfect, he has improved this season, especially in light of Edouard Mendy’s poor form and injury issues. When healthy, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are essential to the Chelsea team, both in a back four or back three formation. The struggling Marc Cucurella has been a major letdown this season, losing his spot to Lewis Hall, and Coach Potter eagerly awaits the return of the key England pair, who are both expected back soon.”

In the near future, the cornerstone of the defense will remain 38-year-old veteran Thiago Silva. Regardless of a four-man defense or a back three, he remains a top performer. The debate is whether Kalidou Koulibaly, who has struggled since joining from Napoli, or the recently acquired Badiashile will start alongside him. In the recent 0-0 draw with Liverpool, Badiashile was preferred over the more experienced Senegal captain.

Eventually, Wesley Fofana, a costly summer acquisition from Leicester, is viewed as Silva’s successor.

Once he is fully adjusted, Fernandez is a clear-cut starter in the forward positions. Jorginho’s transfer to Arsenal has created a vacancy in the midfield. Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic have the chance to form a partnership right away as the team aims to move on from N’Golo Kante. The 31-year-old Kante, who has been instrumental in recent years, has been plagued by injuries in the past 18 months and his contract expires this summer. All indications suggest that he will leave.

Osho123 (

)