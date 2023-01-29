How Chelsea could lineup with Enzo Fernandez if signed this winter transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the winter transfer window still open, Chelsea could be looking to improve their midfield by signing Benfica holding midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The 22-year-old is highly rated in Portugal, having been part of Benfica’s title-winning side last season.

Despite being relatively young, Fernandez has already established himself as a key member of the Benfica team, featuring in more than 50 matches for the club since 2018. He is known for his defensive acumen and ability to break up play, which makes him a perfect fit for Chelsea’s needs.

Given his age, Fernandez would likely be signed as a long-term option who can slowly but surely be integrated into the team. He would likely slot in as the holding midfielder in a 4-3-3, as he is comfortable sitting deep and shielding the defence.

Fernandez’s abilities as a ball-winner would also be invaluable in the midfield, as he can provide the team with the much-needed protection from opposition attacks. He is also comfortable in possession and can help the team play out from the back and progress the ball up the field.

In addition, his defensive skills could also allow him to slot into a double pivot alongside another midfielder, providing the team with greater defensive stability and allowing them to dominate midfield areas.

Overall, Enzo Fernandez could be the perfect signing for Chelsea, as he can provide the team with the defensive steel and presence in midfield that they have been missing. If signed, he could be the perfect long-term solution to their midfield woes.

