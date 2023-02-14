How Chelsea could lineup under the management of Antonio Conte if reappointed as manager

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea could be set to make a dramatic change to their squad, with Antonio Conte being tipped to take over as manager if Graham Potter’s poor team performance continues despite spending over £300 million in transfers.

Photo credit: the mirror

Conte is a highly experienced and successful manager, and his return to Chelsea could help the club reach new heights. The Italian is known for his tactical nous, which has helped him achieve success at some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Conte is likely to bring a new formation to Chelsea with his preferred 3-4-3 system. He has used this system to great effect in the past, helping him win the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2016–17.

At the back, Conte is likely to stick with the same defensive setup as Potter, with Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, and Kalidou Koulibaly as the three centre-backs. Reece James and Ben Chilwell would provide width on the flanks, while N’golo Kante and Enzo Fernandez would sit in front of the defence as the two holding midfielders.

In attack, Conte could look to build around the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, and Joao Felix. They could form a dynamic front three, with Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix playing out wide and Havertz playing in the number 10 role. Joao Felix could provide a target in the box.

This could be a team capable of competing for major honours, and Conte’s experience and tactical acumen could be the difference. He is a proven winner, and if Chelsea are to reach the heights they are capable of, it could be time for the Italian to make a return.

Imjohn (

)