How Chelsea could Lineup for 2023/24 Season with signings

Chelsea is taking their campaign for the upcoming season very seriously, just like every other elite European team would. In this transfer window, the Blues made some smart acquisitions, signing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, two promising attackers.

The West London Side are looking to bolster their midfield unit, and Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion has been heavily linked to them this summer. The Blues have also expressed an interest in signing Michael Olise and Mohamed Kudus to their current roster before the start of the upcoming season.

However, here is how the blue could lineup for 2023/24 season with their new signings

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Thiago Silva, and Levi Colwill.

Midfielders: Mohamed Kudus, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandes.

Forwards: Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, and Michael Olise.

What did you think of this lineup for next season of premier league?

