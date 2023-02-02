How Chelsea could lineup against Fulham with their new signings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea could be set for an exciting new look when they take on Fulham in the 22nd round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition. With the recent signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, and Benoit Badiashile, they could be looking to make a statement against their West London rivals.

Photo credit: evening standard

Mudryk is a Ukrainian international and is expected to slot straight into the defensive midfield role. His impressive performances for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League have earned him a move to Stamford Bridge. His defensive awareness, passing accuracy, and engine will be essential to this Chelsea team.

Joao Felix is a Portuguese prodigy who has already been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. He will likely be deployed on the left flank of the attack, where he can showcase his skillset. His dribbling, speed, and ability to pick a pass will be invaluable to Chelsea’s attack.

Enzo Fernandez is a young Spanish midfielder who has also made the move to Stamford Bridge. He is a hardworking and versatile midfielder who can be deployed in either a defensive or attacking role. His tenacity and technical ability will be key to unlocking Fulham’s defence.

Finally, Benoit Badiashile is a young French defender who has also signed for Chelsea. He is a powerful and dominant centre back who is comfortable playing out from the back. His aerial ability and reading of the game will be essential if Chelsea are to shut out Fulham’s attack.

This new-look Chelsea side will be looking to make a statement against Fulham. With their new signings, they have the quality and the depth to cause their West London rivals a lot of problems. It will be an exciting game to watch and one that could be a turning point for Chelsea’s season.

