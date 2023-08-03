How Chelsea Could Line Up In Their Upcoming Premier League Fixtures In August.

Chelsea played a 1-1 against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in their last Pre-season game in the US.

The Blues have already played 5 games winning 3 and drawing 2 against Premier League side Newcastle United and Dortmund. This results shows that they are unbeaten in their preseason tour in the US.

They have done excellently well in their pre-season tour in the United States of America, beating Wrexham, Brighton, Fulham and drawing against Newcastle United Dortmund.

They have scored a total of 13 goals and conceded just 4 in all. Mauricio Pochettino could be happy with the performances of the team and could now choose his best XI ahead of Liverpool and other competitive games this season.

The Argentine manager could line up his team in this manner to face Liverpool and possibly August fixturee Goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga remain the Blues No. 1 shot stopper this pre-season, and could stand in between the stick for upcoming games in the Premier League and other games.

Defence.

The defence line of Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Levy Colwill could do better this upcoming games , having played together in their pre-season, it could be very diffiicult for any attacking trio to drive past this defensive set up.

Midfield.

The Midfield partnership of Hall, Gallagher could rely on the experience of Enzo Fernandez to feed the attacking trio and score goals. Fernandez have already spend one full season with the Blues and could be familiar with the Premier League this upcoming season.

Attack.

The attacking trio of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Mudryk could do better this season. Meanwhile, Nkunku remain The most experience player in the front line. The Blues fan will hoping that Nkunku’s substitution will not keep him out the squad that will face Liverpool next.

