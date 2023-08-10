How Chelsea Could Line Up If They Sign Moises Caicedo After Signing Disasi and Robert Sanchez

Slowly but surely, Mauricio Pochettino is building a team that could become an unstoppable force at Chelsea. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has more resources at his disposal at Chelsea, so, his job is quite easier.

So far, the club has enjoyed an outstanding transfer window. They have sold the deadwoods, generating more than €200 million in revenue from player sales. They have also made some interesting signings.

The Blues have made some interesting major signings so far. Nicolas Jackson was signed earlier in the transfer window. Christopher Nkunku was signed from RB Leipzig. The former Paris Saint-Germain manager has also focused on strengthening his defense.

With the injury sustained by Wesley Fofana a few days ago, Chelsea has moved swiftly to sign Axel Disasi from AS Monaco. They have also signed Lesley Ugochukwu in the past few days.

More signings could still be made as the club is still actively pursuing a deal for Moises Caicedo, who currently plays for Brighton and Hove Albion. If Chelsea is able to sign the hot prospect, they would finally have the defensive-midfielder pairing they desperately need for Enzo Fernandez.

Although Mauricio Pochettino isn’t actively looking to cut ties with Kepa Arrizabalaga. He has decide to sign another goalkeeper. Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez has made his way to the Stamford Bridge for a deal in the region of £25 million, according to Sky Sports.

If Chelsea is able to add Moises Caicedo to their rank after signing Disasi and Sanchez, below is how Chelsea could line up next season:

