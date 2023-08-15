How Chelsea Could Line Up Against West Ham United In Their PL Clash At London Stadium.

Chelsea will lock horns against West Ham United at the London Stadium in the second Premier League game of the season, the Blues played 1-1 against Liverpool in their Premier League opening game on Sunday evening.

The Blues dominant performances against the Reds has brought hope to the Blues management in the second season Todd Boehly’s ownership.

Chelsea are yet to lost a single game under Mauricio Pochettino since he resumed duty as the Blues manager on the 1st of July ,2023.

The Blues clash against West Ham United is also scheduled for Sunday evening, as the manager might want to set up his team tactically in the manner to face West Ham.

Goalkeeper.

Robert Sanchez will stand in between the stick against West Ham United, after an excellent game against Liverpool. He needed to be more watchful on the opposition attacking trio in order to avoid conceding cheap goals.

Defence.

The defensive line of Colwill , Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi and Reece did excellently well against Liverpool, as the made Liverpool attack toothless in 90 minutes. He might decide to bring few changes depending on the fitness of Reece James.

Midfield.

Chukwuemeka will play behind the partnership of Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez,as both were sensational against Liverpool on Sunday night. If they Blues could seal the deal of signing Moises Caicedo, he could start alongside Enzo Fernandez in the midfield

Attack.

The big boss might still deploy Jackson as the point man , while Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling will play behind the Blues striker. Jackson was sensational against Liverpool, and he was very unlikely not to score against the Reds.

