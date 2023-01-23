How Chelsea Could Line Up Against Other Teams If All Injured Players Are Fully Fit.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have made several signings since Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich in May 2022.

The American billionaire has made huge investment to sign players to bolster the squad this current campaign.

The Blues new owner has spend more than £200 million in both the summer transfer window and the winter transfer window.

The Blues are currently in a very bad form since the beginning of the season, as they have played 19 matches winning 8, drawing 4 and lost 7 with 28 points this season as they sit on the 10th position in the Premier League table this term.

The Blues are still without 10 players, including key players like N’golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Their Injury list also include Mateo Kovacic who miss Liverpool clash, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Wesley Fofana and other players.

So when the Injury crisis is over Chelsea could line up in this manner. Goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will probably stand in between the stick even when Edouard Mendy recovers.

Defence.

In the defence line, the Blues boss could start Thiago Silva to partner with Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana as Reece James and Ben Chilwell will play in the wing back position in each game.

Midfield.

The Blues head coach could prefer playing N’golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic together due to their experience in the past years. They could play well to feed the attacking trio of the team.

Attack.

The Blues manager might decide to start their new signing Mudryk in their next game since he impressed against the Reds at Anfield last time out. Mudryk could partner with Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix to form the attacking trio against their opponents.

Chelsea could fight back to move upward to finish in the Champions League position this season.

The Blues could return to winning way under Potter and remain one of the strongest contenders to finish in the Champions League spot alongside Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Chelsea still have 18 matches to play this season, and they are consistence they could still challenge for the UEFA Champions League title, having miss out of the Carling Cup and FA Cup this season.

However, they could be slight changes in the Blues managerial heirachy if Potter fail to change things, he may likely be replace by another manager.

Their next fixtures against Fulham could be a turning point for the Blues to excelled.

