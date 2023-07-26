How Chelsea Could Line Up Against Liverpool In Their Opening PL Games If They Complete New Signings.

Chelsea have already sold 15 first team players this summer transfer window, and they are still hoping to allow few first team players leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

They have made only two additions to the first team- Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. Both players have had a very bright start in their pre-season tour in the US, as they have open their Chelsea career with goals in their pre-season games.

Chelsea intend to sign three more players to strengthen their midfield and attack ahead of the new season, the Blues intend to sign Brighton Moises Caicedo, Crystal Palace Olise and Kudus this summer transfer window.

The Blues could line up against Liverpool in their opening Premier League game this season in this manner.

1. Goalkeeper.

The departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia side has given Kepa Arrizabalaga freedom to remain the Blues No 1 shot stopper this upcoming season.

2. Defence.

The defence line of Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Levy Colwill are the best defensive option for the Blues and could improve in their pre-season games, as they will be hoping for a bright start in the Premier League this upcoming season.

3. Midfield.

The midfield partnership of Enzo Fernandez, Kudus and Moises Caicedo could be a formidable partnership that could feed the attacking trio, and them score goals.

4. Attack The attacking trio could comprise of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Olise, this could be a very sharp attack to help Chelsea beat Liverpool in their Premier League opener. Jackson and Nkunku have all scored in their two pre-season games in the US.

Mauricio Pochettino might want to line up his team in this manner if Chelsea will succeed to sign Olise, Caicedo and Kudus.

