How Chelsea Could Line Up Against Liverpool In Their First PL Game After An Excellent Preseason Tour

Chelsea new manager Mauricio Pochettino has guided the Blues to the Premier League Summer Series trophy.

The Blues won two games out of three and drew another one game in the pre-season tournament featuring several Premier League sides and finished first in the table. It means the Argentine, who assumed his Chelsea duties on July 1, has taken less than a month to win his first trophy.

Chelsea have played four pre-season games winning three and drawing one in all, scoring a total 12 goals and conceded 3, their last pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for 2nd August, 2023.

The Blues will start their Premier League campaign on the 12th of August , as they host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge for their Premier League opener.

Mauricio Pochettino could now choose his best XI after an excellent pre-season games, as they could feature in the Blues first Premier League competitive game in 2023/24 .

They Argentine manager could line up his team against the Red in this manner. Goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is undoubtedly Chelsea’s No 1 shot stopper after the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia League, the Spaniard has done excellently well in Chelsea’s pre-season and the Argentine could be satisfied with his performances.

The Spaniard could be standing in between the stick against the Reds at the Bridge.

Defence.

The defence line of Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill could stop apposition attacking tread this season, and they could do better as the play more games this season.

Midfield.

The young midfield partnership of Conor Gallagher, Hall could partner with Enzo Fernandez who have played more games in the Premier League last season than others.

They could link well with the attacking trio.

Attack.

The attacking trio of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Mudryk could drive past any defensive set up due to their speed and experience of Nkunku.

Neanews (

)