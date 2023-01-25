How Chelsea Could Get Into Trouble If They Sign Moises Caicedo From Brighton.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are not messing around in the transfer market since Todd Boehly took over the reins at the club.

The American business owner has overseen the signings of at least 13 first team players since last summer, and so far this January, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Chelsea has splashed the cash on players like Badiashile, Mudryk and Madueke this month and according to reports, the Blues are making plans on bringing midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion before the transfer window slams shut.

Reports has it that Brighton do not have any intention of selling the Ecuadorian now but could be forced to sell him if Chelsea can fork out a fee in the region of £100 million.

Should Todd Boehly insist on going for Caicedo, he might lead Chelsea into trouble with UEFA.

Recall that most of Chelsea’s new players has been handed unusually long contracts which is a strategy used by Boehly to evade Financial Fair Play sanctions.

Take Mudryk for instance. The Ukrainian winger was bought for £80m from Shakhtar and also handed an 8.5 years contract in order to spread the impact of his enormous transfer fee.

So instead of paying the whole £80m upfront, Chelsea will have to pay £9.41m per year by UEFA’s FFP calculations because of the long contract they gave Mudryk.

UEFA are already planning to abolish that ingenious strategy employed by the Chelsea board in signing players by mandating European clubs to hand out a maximum of 5 years contract to new signings.

So should Chelsea reach an agreement with Brighton to sign Caicedo for £100m, they risk getting a transfer ban for violating FFP rules.

