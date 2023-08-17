How Chelsea Coach May Set Up His Midfield Against West Ham After Signing Caicedo

In the upcoming EPL Round 2 clash against West Ham, Chelsea’s coach Mauricio Pochettino might consider an adjusted midfield setup following the signing of talented midfielder Caicedo. Pochettino has shown tactical flexibility in the past, often preferring a high-intensity pressing style.

With Caicedo’s inclusion, Pochettino could opt for a 4-3-3 formation, utilizing Caicedo in a central midfield role alongside more defensive-minded players like Gallagher and Enzo. Caicedo’s versatility allows him to contribute both defensively and offensively, offering a dynamic presence in the center of the park.

This midfield trio would provide a balanced blend of ball-winning ability, distribution, and creativity. Caicedo’s ability to read the game and provide incisive passes could help unlock West Ham’s defense, while Gallagher’s tenacity and Enzo ball-retention skills would maintain control in midfield.

Additionally, Pochettino might instruct the wingers to tuck in during defensive phases, forming a compact midfield block that makes it difficult for West Ham to find gaps. This strategy could suffocate the opposition’s creativity while allowing Chelsea to launch quick counter-attacks.

Ultimately, Pochettino’s choice of midfield setup will depend on various factors such as player fitness, tactical considerations, and the opponent’s strengths. The addition of Caicedo brings a new dimension to Chelsea’s midfield, potentially reshaping their strategy and enhancing their chances against West Ham in this crucial EPL encounter.

