How Chelsea Can Learn From Real Madrid By Balancing The Youth And Old Players In The Squad

Real Madrid have lined up a great option of Players for their Midfield next summer. Before signing Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz this summer, Real Madrid already had Aurelien Tchouameni, Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos in their team. Real Madrid has about 9 elite Players that are going to be playing in their Midfield next season.

One thing that’s spectacular about Carlo Ancelotti’s options for Midfield next season at Real Madrid is that there’s a right balance of youth and experienced Players.

They have experienced Players among their Midfielders in Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos. There’s youth in Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Camavinga but, these Players are already Internationals as they are already representing their Nations at senior levels.

Balancing experience and youth is what Chelsea must learn from Real Madrid this summer. Of course, Real Madrid didn’t achieve it in one summer but Chelsea can follow their footsteps.

Chelsea have already parted ways with their senior Midfielders including Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’golo Kante this summer.

The West London club is trying to build their Midfield around Enzo Fernandez but they haven’t been doing a great job. They are trying to sign Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. Even if Chelsea gets Moises Caicedo, the West London club will still need to add more Players to the team.

It would be great if Chelsea can add a few experienced Players to the team, as it will balance the team. Right now, the most experienced Player in the Chelsea squad in 38-year-old Thiago Silva.

