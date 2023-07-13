How Chelsea are building the best full backs in England ahead of the 2023-2024 football season

During the 2022-2023 football season, Chelsea major issues began when full backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell sustained major injuries that ruled them out of action for long periods of time, the backup option of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marc Cucurella struggled to keep up to the level required and it affected Chelsea balance both defensively and in offensive transitions.

Cesar Azpilicueta lacked the youthful energy and technical abilities of Reece James while Ben chilwell struggled to adapt to a Chelsea side that lacked consistency all over the pitch.

Chelsea identified those problems and quickly sort for solutions both within and in the transfer window, going into the 2023-2024 football season they have the full back positions fully stocked.

At right back Reece James and Malo Gusto will be keeping the position busy while Trevoh Chalobah could slot in if need be, at left back position the competition is fierce already, Ben chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen will all be competing for the slot.

Ian Maatsen enjoyed an excellent loan season at Burnley while Lewis Hall was Chelsea revelation of the 2022-2023 season, they will both push Marc Cucurella and Ben chilwell for a starting position.

Chelsea full back are all below 26 years of age, they are young, skillful and can call be regarded as modern full backs.

Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino are building the best full backs in England if not in Europe.

