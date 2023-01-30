How Chelsea And Man United Players Dominated EPL All-time Most Expensive Starting XI

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and Manchester United are the biggest spenders in the English Premier League when it comes to making record Signings. Of course, Manchester City’s £100million splurge for Jack Grealish is still the most expensive purchase in the Premier League Football but, areas like Defense, Attack and Midfield have been dominated by Chelsea and Manchester United.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive Goalkeeper in the Premier League and he’s a Chelsea Player. Marc Cucurella is the most expensive Left-back in Premier league history, he’s also a Chelsea Player. Wesley Fofana is the most expensive Player that can play the Right-back position, he’s also a Chelsea Player.

The most expensive Left Winger and Striker in Premier league history are Mykhaylo Mudryk and Romelu Lukaku respectively. I don’t need to remind you that the duo are both Chelsea Players. Out of the 11 Players that makes the starting lineup of Premier League’s most expensive starting lineup, 5 of them are Chelsea Players.

Manchester United has 4 Players in Premier league most expensive starting lineup because Antony is the most expensive Right Winger in the Premier league, Harry Maguire is the most expensive Defender in the Premier league while Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba are among the most expensive Midfielders in the Premier league.

Chelsea has 5 Players and Manchester United has 4 Players in the combined starting lineup of Premier League Most expensive Starting Lineup leaving space for Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk as the most expensive Defender after Harry Maguire, and Jack Grealish as Premier League’s most expensive Player.

AminullahiMuritala (

)