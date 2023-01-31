This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has sold their midfielder Jorginho to Arsenal for a fee reported to be about £10 million. Both clubs signed the deal in a bid to make changes in their midfield, Chelsea is in the race to sign Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, while Arsenal FC coach Mike Arteta is looking to strengthen his midfield for the title challenge.

Bother teams will be affected either positively or negatively because of the Jorginho deal, as he is one of the top midfielders in the world right now. Arsenal will be affected positively as Jorginho will be an addition to an already perfect team well-positioned for the EPL title challenge.

Arsenal is currently at the top of the EPL table, and head coach Mikel Arteta needed a backup midfield to serve as a short-term option in case any of his two pivot midfielders Thomas Partey or Granit Chaka gets injured. Jorginho has a great profile as the fittest Chelsea midfielder in recent times ahead of others like Mateo Kovacic and Ngolo Kante who have been in and out of injury.

Arteta got a good bargain in Jorginho’s deal as he is also getting an experienced and quality midfielder. Chelsea on the other hand might be affected negatively if things do not go as planned, the results might be grave consequences.

Chelsea FC is in a race to sign Endo Fernandez, but the deal looks unlikely according to some sports journalists. If Chelsea does not succeed in signing Enzo Fernandez, they will have no concrete option in the midfield, as experienced players like Kovacic and Kanye are out injured.

Other Chelsea midfielders like Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will likely leave the club if a good offer comes for them, this will leave Chelsea in a crisis because there would be no standby defensive midfielder in the team.

