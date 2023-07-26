How Caicedo Can Take An Action To Secure A Transfer To Chelsea This Summer

In the January transfer window last season, Chelsea battled with Portuguese club Benfica for Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandes.

Enzo Fernandez impressed for Benfica in the first half of last season and was included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Enzo Fernandez’s performance at the FIFA World Cup was mind-blowing as the Argentinian midfielder was crowned the young man of the tournament.

At the Qatar end of the world, Enzo Fernandez has been linked with many top clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG, but only Chelsea have put their money into Enzo Fernandez’s pursuit.

Chelsea were very lucky as Enzo Fernandez was also interested in joining the West London club and refused to train to force him out of the Benfica squad.

Enzo Fernandez finally got his wish when Chelsea subsequently signed him. Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez, moved to London, took money from Benfica and everyone was happy.

Brighton and Hove Albion have played hard for Moises Caicedo this summer. The Seagulls were reluctant to sell him to Chelsea and demanded £100m.

It is up to Moises Caicedo to make the same moves as Enzo Fernandez to force through a move to Chelsea this summer. He may refuse to play or train for the Seagulls.

