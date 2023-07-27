How Caicedo Can Learn From Enzo To Secure A Transfer To Stamford Bridge This Summer

During the middle of last season, Enzo Fernandez arrived at Chelsea for a Premier league record fee of £106million from Benfica. The arrival of the Argentina Midfielder from the Portuguese club got a lot of attentions because the deal between Chelsea and Benfica to sign Enzo Fernandez took more time than expected.

Enzo Fernandez had to skip training in order to force Benfica’s hands in the deal but in the end, he was able to leave Portugal for London.

Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo might have to resolve to that same tactic in order to secure a transfer to Chelsea this summer. The 23-year-old is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge this summer and he has already admitted it publicly that he wants to play for Chelsea this summer.

However, Brighton and Hove Albion is proving to be a hard nut to crack for Chelsea as the Seagulls are adamant about getting £100million on the sale of Moises Caicedo

In my opinion, I think Moises Caicedo can influence the action of Brighton and Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian Midfielder can do more than just publicly talking about how great playing for Chelsea would be for his career. He’s currently in the Roberto De Zerbi’s squad that’s in the United States for the Pre-season tour of the Seagulls.

Moises Caicedo can hand in a transfer request this summer to expedite his exit from the Amex Stadium.

