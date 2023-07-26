How Caicedo Can Expedite His Transfer To Chelsea This Summer As Negotiation Is At An Impasse

According to Famous Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo is still interested in securing a transfer from Amex Stadium to Stamford Bridge this summer, despite the recent stumbling block in the negotiation between Chelsea and Brighton.

Brighton has reportedly slammed a hefty price tag of £100million on Moises Caicedo and that fee is £30million more than Chelsea’s valuation of the Ecuadorian Midfielder.

Chelsea must now increase their offer to match Brighton’s valuation so that the deal can progress or the two sides might continue waiting for each other.

On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano said: “Caicedo really wants the move, so let’s see how he will act in the next days but I can guarantee the negotiations are ongoing and that it’s not over. I know Chelsea fans are getting impatient, but he wants to join Chelsea as his priority, and they are working on it.”

Fabrizio Romano claimed that there should be a reaction from Moises Caicedo in the next few days so as to influence the negotiation. One can’t really expect him to be idle, especially when he’s interested in joining Chelsea this summer.

Moises Caicedo won’t pay his transfer fee but he can certainly forced Brighton’s hands. He could hand in a transfer request to Brighton to allow him to leave. He might also rebel against the team by refusing to train or play so that they can sell him. Brazilian Winger Antony did the same last summer when he wanted to leave Ajax for Manchester United.

