How Bruno Fernandes has adapted to Ten Hag’s tactical system at Man United

Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese attacking midfielder, has been a revelation for Manchester United since his arrival in January 2020. He has become one of the most creative and versatile players in the world, adapting to different tactical systems and playing positions. This season, he has played 22 games in the Premier League, almost never getting injured, and has been a crucial player for United in their quest for a top-four finish. But more importantly, he has managed to adapt to a more reserved role under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Attacking Numbers:

Fernandes has scored five goals this season, which is not better than his previous best but still shows his importance in the new tactical system. His expected goals (xG) of 5.04 are amazing for a midfielder, indicating that he is getting into scoring positions regularly.

The majority of Fernandes’ shots come from outside the box, with an average of 2.2 per game. His goal conversion rate of 10% is very decent for a midfielder, although he has yet to score from any of his three free-kick attempts. Four of his 23 attempts on goal have come from inside the box, showing that he is always looking for space in the opposition’s box despite being a midfielder. However, he has only managed to convert one of his 25 attempts from outside the box.

Passing numbers:

Fernandes has provided four assists this season, although he creates a lot more chances than that. He has an average of 2.7 key passes per game, which is one of the highest in the league, and has created 14 big chances, one of the highest in the top 5 leagues. He also has a high success rate for passing in both halves of the pitch, with 84% accuracy in his own half and 71% in the opposition half. He attempts an average of 2.9 long balls per game, with a success rate of 58%.

Defensive Numbers:

Despite being an attacking midfielder, Fernandes works harder than any other player on the pitch and still rarely ever gets injured. He makes an average of 0.7 interceptions and 2.4 tackles per game, and wins 1.2 possessions and makes 1.2 clearances per game. He also wins an average of 4.6 total duels per game, with 4.1 coming from ground duels (49%) and 0.5 from aerial duels (26%).

Fernandes has a possession lost average of 16.4, which is lower than last season, as he occupies deeper areas on the pitch now. He is also fouled an average of 1.1 times per game, showing that he is a difficult player to stop.

Overall, Bruno Fernandes has been a key player for Manchester United this season, and his stats reflect his importance to the team. His versatility and creativity make him one of the most valuable players in the world, and he has been a consistent performer in the Premier League. His attacking and passing statistics are impressive, but his defensive contributions are equally significant, highlighting his work ethic and determination. Manchester United fans will be hoping that he can continue to perform at such a high level for many seasons to come.

