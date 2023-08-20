How Borussia Dortmund’s Lineup Would Look Like If No One Was Sold

Some of the best players in the world have played for Borussia Dortmund. Robert Lewandowski spent some time at Dortmund before joning Bayern Munich on free transfer. He went to become one of the greatest strikers of all time and currently play for Laliga club Barcelona. He was the top scorer in the Laliga last season and can be considered as the best striker in the league right now.

Erling Haaland was one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga during his time at Dortmund. He later joined Manchester City for a fee of €60 million and can be considered as the best striker in the premier league right now. Haaland was an integral part of City’s squad that won the treble last season. He achieved this feat in his first season at Manchester City, Haaland netted over 50 goals in 2022/2023 campaign.

Ousmane Dembele played for Borussia Dortmund before joning Barcelona. He currently plays for PSG after parting ways with the Catalan club, he can be considered as one of the best wingers in the world right now.

Here is How Dortmund Lineup Would Look Like If No One Were Ever Sold

Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are the strikers while Jude Bellingham and IIkay Gundogan are the midfielders. Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele are the wingers while Raphael Guerreiro, Schlotterback, Manuel Akanji and Hakimi are the defenders, Kobel is the Goalkeeper.

