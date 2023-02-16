How Borussia Dortmund Reacted After Adeyemi Said Eating Fufu From Nigeria Makes Him Fast

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 1997 Champions of the Europe, Borussia Dortmund have reacted to comments made by 21-year-old Karim Adeyemi after his superb solo goal against Chelsea in the first leg of Uefa Champions league round of 16.

Following the goal, the German forward who was born to Nigerian father and Romanian mother in Munich was asked by a journalist to reveal what he eats that makes him so fast.

Adeyemi revealed that apart from the good genes he acquired from his dad, he eats a lot African foods which have helped him to be a really fast player.

Journalist: “Karim, tell me what you eat, because I wanna be as fast as you.”

Adeyemi: “I eat a lot of African foods, but I have good genetics from my dad so I think it’s a bit difficult for you to get fast.”

Journalist: “What’s the African food called?”

Adeyemi: “Fufu.”

For those who do not know, the forward was clocked as the fastest ever player in the Bundesliga this season and he showed a glimpse of his deadly quality against Enzo Fernandez last night.

Reacting to the comments from the player, the official twitter page of Borussia Dortmund posted a picture of Adeyemi blitzing past Enzo Fernandez with the caption, “fueled by fufu.”

Fufu is a popular Nigerian delicacy that mostly offers strength but Karim says that is the secret to his speed.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that their club finds a way to stop Adeyemi in the second leg of this tie when they meet in two weeks time.

WoleOscar (

)