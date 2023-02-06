How Benfica Made €220million On The Transfer Of Only 2 Players This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese Club Benfica has made more than €220milliom this season just from the transfer of two Players. The Club is currently the only club in Europe to have made more than £100million on the transfer of two Players, and one of those sales happened last winter when Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez for £106million, an equivalent of €121millon which is the Premier league record fee.

The transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea this Winter has added more income to Benfica’s book as the club has made more than €200million this season.

Last summer, Liverpool paid a club record fee of €100million to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The transfer of the Uruguayan Forward is the most expensive transfer that Liverpool has ever made in history.

Darwin Nunez’s €100million transfer fee to Liverpool last summer, an equivalent of £85million, in which Liverpool had to pay £69million upfront while the remaining will come in performance related add-on, made him Liverpool’s record signing, and it’s among the biggest sale that Benfica has ever made.

Enzo Fernandez’s transfer to Chelsea cost the West London club €121million and Benfica has received the full payment.

Darwin Nunez – €100million or £85million

Enzo Fernandez – €121million or £106million

