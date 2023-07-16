Bayern Munich have continued monitoring Harry Kane amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have already rejected Bayern Munich’s first bid for Kane and the England International is yet to make a decision concerning his future. Harry Kane has established himself as one of the best premier league strikers of all time. He’s also among the highest goalscorers in the premier league and the all-time leading top scorer in Tottenham Hotspur history. However, he’s yet to win a silverware and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Spurs are desperate to keep hold of Kane and are ready to offer him a new mega-money contract but Bayern Munich are not backing down. Bayern are keen to get Kane and the England International reported for pre-season training at Tottenham earlier this week as the club prepare ahead of their pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

According to reports, Manchester City will target Benjamin Pavard as replacement for Kyle Walker if he joins Bayern Munich this summer.

Pavard made 43 appearances for Bayern across all competitions last season, including 26 starts in the league.

Here is how Bayern Munich could lineup if they sign all their transfer targets

Sane, Kane and Coman are the forwards while Jamal Musiala, De Jong and Joshua Kimmich are the midfielders. Alphonso Davies, Kim Min-Jae, Kyle Walker and De Ligt are the defenders while Manuel Neuer is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)