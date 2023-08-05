How Barcelona Lose in the Sales of Their Expensive Players

The transfers of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona was classed as one of the most successful in the history of the club, but they are moves which are not much profitable for the club.

This saw the likes of Griezmann and Coitinho signing for other clubs with Dembele also recently making his way to Paris Saint Germain.

However, one of the confusing thing is how Barcelona didn’t profit from selling these expensive players bought for around €395m in total.

This is as the Spanish Laliga giants sold them to other clubs for around €90m in total.

Many believes the players were sold at degrading fees because of the current financial predicament which the club have found themselves, while others have made it known the players are worth the amounts they are sold.

