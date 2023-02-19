How Barcelona could lineup against Cadiz CF to extend their lead to eight points.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2022/23 La Liga season has been a roller coaster ride so far, with Barcelona looking to maintain their lead on the league table. With the 22nd round of the competition coming up, the Catalan giants will face Cadiz CF at home and will look to extend their lead by winning the game.

Photo credit: leaguelane

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is sure to field his strongest lineup against Cadiz as he looks to continue the team’s impressive run of form. The back line is likely to be made up of Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen as the centre-back pairing. Jules Kounde and Jordi Alba will provide the width, while Franck Kessie will again be the defensive midfield anchor.

In midfield, Xavi is likely to start with Frenkie De Jong and Gavi at the heart of the midfield. The two have developed an excellent partnership this season and will be key in controlling the tempo of the game. Raphinha and Ansu Fati will provide attacking support from the flanks. Up front, Xavi will again turn to Robert Lewandowski as the lone forward, with the Polish forward currently in good form and scoring goals.

Barcelona’s lineup against Cadiz will be a formidable one, and they will be confident of coming away with all three points. With a victory, Barcelona will extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points and will look to continue their impressive run of form for the remainder of the season.

