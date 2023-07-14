How Barcelona Could Line Up Next Season With Their New Additions Under Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season under the guidance of their former player and now manager, Xavi Hernandez. With the recent signings of Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan, there is renewed optimism at Camp Nou. These additions bring defensive solidity and midfield creativity to the team, complementing the existing talent in the squad. In this article, we explore how Barcelona could line up next season under Xavi’s leadership, incorporating their new signings.

Photo credit: Marca

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper:

1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Ter Stegen has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and will continue to be Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Defensive Line:

2. Jules Kounde (Right-back): Kounde’s versatility and experience make him a reliable option at right-back. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively provides balance for the team.

3. Inigo Martinez (centre-back): Martinez’s arrival brings much-needed defensive solidity to Barcelona’s backline. His commanding presence, aerial prowess, and ability to read the game make him an ideal partner for the next player.

4. Ronald Araujo (centre-back): Araujo’s experience and leadership qualities make him an invaluable asset in central defence. His positioning, tackling, and ability to distribute the ball from the back will be crucial for Barcelona’s build-up play.

5. Alejandro Balde (Left-back): Balde’s attacking prowess and ability to overlap provide an extra dimension to Barcelona’s gameplay. His speed, crossing ability, and understanding of the club’s style make him a vital component of the team.

Midfield:

6. Ilkay Gundogan (Defensive midfielder): Gundogan’s technical skills, vision, and ability to control the tempo of the game make him an ideal candidate for the defensive midfield role. His passing range and ability to break lines will facilitate Barcelona’s attacking play.

7. Frenkie de Jong (Central midfielder): De Jong’s versatility, agility, and excellent ball control make him an integral part of Barcelona’s midfield. His ability to drive forward, contribute in both defence and attack, and create scoring opportunities will be crucial for the team.

8. Pedri (Central midfielder): Pedri’s creativity, intelligence, and work rate have earned him plaudits. His ability to dictate play, link up with teammates, and provide key passes makes him an essential player in Xavi’s system.

Attack:

9. Ousmane Dembele (Right winger): Dembele needs no introduction. His dribbling skills, goal-scoring ability, and playmaking prowess make him the focal point of Barcelona’s attack. His understanding of his teammates and ability to unlock defences will be vital for the team’s success.

10. Robert Lewandowski (Striker): Lewandowski’s physicality and goal-scoring instincts make him an ideal fit as Barcelona’s main striker. His ability to create chances, score goals, and link up with teammates will be crucial in leading the frontline.

11. Ansu Fati (Left winger): Fati’s explosive pace, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing make him a rising star. His ability to cut inside, take on defenders, and find the back of the net will provide Barcelona with another attacking threat.

