How Badiashile, Mudryk And Felix Secured Spots For Themselves In Chelsea’s XI

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea won’t play Football for the next two weeks as the Premier league heads into the Mid-season Break but, few changes would be expected when the clubs return to action at the beginning of next month.

In the last few days, the West London club has been active in the transfer market and that has seen the arrival of 6 Players Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke to Stamford Bridge.

Out of these Players, 4 of them have already made their debuts as Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk have donned Chelsea’s Blue jersey.

Joao Felix’s Premier League debut for Chelsea didn’t ended the way the Portuguese National would have wanted as he was shown a Red Card and got suspended for 3 League games but, the Former Benfica Star was the Best Player on the pitch before he was sent off.

He brought Flair and creativity that has been missing for so long in the Chelsea squad. There’s no gainsaying that he’s going to return to the Graham Potter’s starting lineup when he’s available to play again.

Benoit Badiashile made 2 Starts for Chelsea and Fans were in awe of his composure, confidence and Calmness on the ball. He has also Kept two clean sheets in his two starts for Chelsea.

Benoit Badiashile is the opposite of Kalidou Koulibaly and he seems to have also collected Kalidou Koulibaly’s spot in the starting lineup.

Mykhaylo Mudryk made a cameo appearance against Liverpool but he was able to warm the hearts of Chelsea Fans. He was impressive with the ball and did more than Players that played longer than him against Liverpool.

Chelsea already has a huge squad which means that a serious Player should be able to take his chance when he gets it. No one can say that Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile doesn’t deserve to be starting for Chelsea because they did well when they were given the opportunity.

AminullahiMuritala (

)