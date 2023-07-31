How Austin Eguavoen Reacted To Randy Waldrum’s Incredible Achievement With The Super Falcons

Following the goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland in their final group match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria have sealed qualification to the round of 16 of the competition as the runner ups in group B.

Coming into the tournament, not so many people gave the Nigerian side a chance to make it out of the group. Australia and Canada were the favourites to qualify to the knock out rounds but the African side have been a massive surprise.

Unbeaten in a group dubbed the ‘group of death’ where they were the least ranked team, it was inconceivable to many people that they would achieve this. Two clean sheets and a historic win over the Matildas has now shown that writing them off was a huge mistake.

Reacting to this incredible feat, former coach of the Nigeria’s men football team, Austin Eguavoen took to social media to congratulate the Women and also applaud the work of Randy Waldrum and his entire backroom staff.

The 66 years old American manager was under immense pressure from Nigerians coming into the finals but he has proved his quality as a tactician and has won the hearts of millions with the work he is doing at the moment.

Austin Eguavoen’s Reaction: “Congratulations to our Queens! Well done Randy Waldrum and the entire backroom staff.

“We keep going.”

The Super Falcons now wait to find out who they will be facing in the next round, with the Lionesses of England looking like their most likely opponents.

