SPORT

How Aston Villa Could Lineup In 2023/2024 Season If They Sign All Their Transfer Targets

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

Aston Villa are reportedly showing interests in Moussa Diaby. Diaby has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Bundesliga and has garnered lots of Interests from top clubs including the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is reportedly looking to add Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa’s squad ahead of next season competitions. According to French outlet L’Equipe, Aston Villa have sent an offer to Leverkusen for Diaby.

The 24-year-old, who is under contract with Xabi Alonso’s side until June 2025, has been informed by the Bundesliga outfit that he will be allowed to leave this summer in the event that an acceptable proposal is made to acquire his services.

Aston Villa have already completed the signing of Villareal defender Pau Torres for a fee of £33 million. He’s Aston Villa’s second signing this summer after Youri Tielemans.

Harvey Barnes, Watkins and Diaby may form an attacking trio while Ramsey, Kamara and Youri Tielemans may form a midfield trio. Moreno, Torres, Carlos and Cash may form a defensive partnership while Emi Martinez is the Goalkeeper.

Aston Villa finished 7th in the premier league last season and are looking to compete for different titles next season. They have started reinforcing their squad ahead of next season competitions.

Malikings (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Man United Should Prioritize The Transfer Of Kolo Muani Ahead Of Ramos And Rasmus Hojlund

6 mins ago

Enzo Fernandez and players who are yet to resume pre-season preparations with their clubs

15 mins ago

Why The Transfer Of £35M Rated Jackson Might Put Chelsea In A Tough Situation Next Season

28 mins ago

Transfer Talk: Chealsea Has Confidence In Caicedo’s Deal, Elanga wanted By Everton

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button