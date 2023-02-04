This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Football Club has had an impressive start to the season in terms of their defensive performance. With only 16 goals conceded and 9 clean sheets, they have demonstrated that they are one of the best defensively secure teams not just in the Premier League, but in Europe as well. Their solid defense has been a key factor in their success this season and has played a significant role in their climb up the league table.

One of the reasons for Arsenal’s improved defense is their ability to dominate possession in most of their Premier League matches. They have been able to control games and dictate the tempo, which has allowed them to press high and lock the opposition in their half for long periods. This has resulted in the opposition having fewer chances to score and has helped Arsenal to concede fewer goals.

Another factor contributing to Arsenal’s improved defense is the strength of their center-back pairing of Gabriel and Saliba. Gabriel has brought a new level of aerial ability to the team, which has made them more secure when defending against crosses and set-pieces. His ability to disrupt and block opponents has reduced the volume of chances that Arsenal concedes, making them a harder team to beat.

Saliba, on the other hand, has provided the ideal cover for Gabriel. His exceptional reading of the game and quick movement has allowed Arsenal to defend with a high line, while his ability to spin and cover in behind has helped to secure their defense. He has also impressed with his individual duelling on the floor, where he is very rarely beaten, and his quick movement into wide areas has helped shore up Arsenal’s right side.

In addition to the center-back pairing, Arsenal’s defense has also been strengthened by the presence of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the versatile player Ben White. Ramsdale has provided a steady and reliable presence between the posts, making crucial saves and sweeping up behind the defense. White, who is naturally a center-back but has been playing at right-back, has added an extra layer of protection to the defense. He is comfortable covering on the inside of Saliba when he moves out to engage the ball-carrier, making him a valuable asset to the team.

Arsenal’s defensive improvement this season can be attributed to several factors, including the proactiveness of Mike Arteta as well as their possession-oriented play style, the exceptional skills and versatility of their center-back pairing, and the presence of reliable players in key positions. Their solid defense has been a key factor in their success this season and will continue to play a crucial role in securing their potential league title win.

