How Arsenal Should Lineup Against Everton Tomorrow With Jorginho Replacing Partey

Arsenal would travel to Goodison park tomorrow and they would be looking to continue their winning streak in the premier league, as they look to maintain their position at the top of the league. Mikel Arteta who won the manager of the month for January earlier today, would have to show his quality as a manager once again as he would need to overcome the tactical battle against Sean Dyche’s Everton.

To do this, Mikel Arteta would need to select his best possible team ahead of the game. With the likes of Thomas Partey and Smith Rowe injured, I believe a lineup of Jorginho and Trossard directly replacing these two players could work in Arsenal’s favour.

This team would definitely keep Everton at bay, camp in their box all game and score from successful pressures. It’s a good for for Saka and Nketiah, with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Martinelli picking up useful assists for the team.

