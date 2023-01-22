How Arsenal Reacted In This Transfer Window After Losing Mudryk And Felix To Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal were keen on signing Ukrainian Winger Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shaktar Donestk this January before Chelsea hijacked the Left Winger. The Gunners wanted to sign the Explosive Winger but Shaktar Donestk made it clear that it’s €100million or nothing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has already offered close to €100million to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk but, Chelsea’s term on performance related add-on were more realistic and the Club accepted Chelsea’s bid. It wasn’t just Mykhaylo Mudryk that Arsenal lost to Chelsea as the Gunners also lost Joao Felix to Chelsea. Losing Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea seems to have later worked in favor of Arsenal. The Gunners would have had an issue if they had gotten Mykhaylo Mudryk because Gabriel Martinelli is currently in a good form.

After losing Mykhaylo Mudryk, Arsenal have found his replacement in Belgium International Leandro Trossard. Leandro Trossard is already Premier League proven and he’ll be a great competition for Gabriel Martinelli. More importantly, the deal was worth just £26million including performance related add-on.

Arsenal have also completed the Signing of Jakub Kiwior from Spezia in a deal worth £21million. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are also close to agreeing a deal worth £20million with Valladolid to sign Ivan Fresneda.

£26million for Leandro Trossard, £21million for Jakub Kiwior and £20million for Ivan Fresneda will put Arsenal’s expenses this summer at just £67million. That money wasn’t even enough to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk alone but Arsenal has use it to increase their squad Depth.

