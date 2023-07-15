How Arsenal May Lineup Against Manchester United After Signing Jurrien Timber And Kai Havertz

Arsenal fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming friendly match against Manchester United on July 22, as it will offer a glimpse into the potential starting lineup for the upcoming season. The Gunners have made some significant signings during the transfer window, including the additions of Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, both of whom are expected to make an impact right from the start.

In defense, Timber’s arrival provides Arsenal with a promising young center-back to partner alongside Gabriel Magalhães. Timber’s strength, athleticism, and ability to read the game make him an ideal candidate for the heart of the defense. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney and Ben White are likely to occupy the full-back positions, providing a solid foundation for Arsenal’s backline.

Moving into midfield, the Gunners’ acquisition of Havertz brings creativity and flair to the team. His vision, passing ability, and knack for scoring goals make him an exciting prospect in the midfield. Alongside Havertz, Thomas Partey’s defensive prowess and Odegaard’s distribution skills will provide a balanced midfield trio, capable of controlling the game and breaking down opposition defenses.

In the attacking third, Gabriel Jesus is expected to lead the line, utilizing his pace and lethal finishing to trouble the Manchester United defense. Supported by the likes of Bukayo Saka and Trossard, Arsenal’s attack promises to be a formidable force.

With Timber and Havertz’s arrival, Arsenal’s potential lineup against Manchester United showcases a mix of youth, skill, and experience. The fans will be hoping to see a strong performance and positive signs for the upcoming season. Although it is a friendly match, this encounter will offer a tantalizing glimpse of what Arsenal’s starting lineup could look like when the Premier League kicks off.

