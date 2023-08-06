How Arsenal, Man City Could Line Up in Community Shield As Arteta Faces Injury Issues

On August 6, Arsenal and Manchester City will set the stage for the upcoming Premier League season as they clash in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium. This traditional curtain-raiser offers fans a tantalizing preview of what the new campaign holds.

The fixture’s positioning a week before the season kick-off has become customary, providing an enticing prelude to the forthcoming football excitement. Manchester City’s presence at Wembley stems from their dual triumphs as defending Premier League and FA Cup Champions, while Arsenal’s second-place finish earned them the spot due to City’s domestic cup victories.

According to Pep Guardiola, Arsenal might hold an edge in preparedness due to their earlier start in pre-season. The Gunners began their preparations two weeks ahead of Manchester City, who were still on vacation. While Arsenal toured the United States, City undertook their pre-season activities in Japan.

As for Arsenal’s squad dynamics, a knee injury will sideline lead striker Gabriel Jesus for several weeks, leading to potential opportunities for Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard to fill the gap. New signings Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber are poised for their competitive debuts, prompting speculation about Thomas Partey’s role. Illness sidelines Bukayo Saka, while long-term absentee Mohamed Elneny and doubts over Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson further complicate the lineup.

The expected Arsenal lineup includes Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, White; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Trossard, Martinelli, Saka.

On the Manchester City front, Kevin De Bruyne’s hamstring injury from the Champions League final has kept him sidelined during pre-season, and Nathan Ake’s injury adds to their concerns. Josko Gvardiol’s impending contract signing won’t make him available for the fixture. The return of Joao Cancelo and Mateo Kovacic’s competitive debut post-Chelsea move provide City with added depth.

The potential Manchester City lineup features Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Kovacic, Foden; Silva, Haaland, Grealish.

Gabriel Jesus’ absence due to a minor procedure poses a challenge for Arsenal’s frontline, leaving Arteta to explore alternative options to fill the void.

As the stage is set for this intriguing encounter, fans anticipate a tantalizing glimpse into the teams’ strategies, new signings’ impacts, and the dynamics that will shape the unfolding Premier League season.

