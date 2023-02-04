How Arsenal is Copying Man City With Their Improved Squad Depth and Choice of Signings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal leads the English Premier League table with five points and a game in hand. The Gunners made themselves surprising favourites for the English Premier League title after a very strong start to the season. Since the beginning of the season, they have collected 50 points from 19 league games.

Mikel Arteta has been the main cause of Arsenal’s change in fortune. After the board’s faith in the Englishman, he has started repaying that faith. In the first half of the season, it was clear that Arsenal didn’t have enough squad depth to challenge for the English Premier League title. However, the Gunners signed three players in January to make up for this.

This shows that Arteta is trying to make Arsenal have two quality players in each position. This is a pattern Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City used to dominate the English Premier League for more than four years.

Mikel Arteta is also buying players who are press-resistant. This is the calibre of players Pep Guardiola targeted and bought at Manchester City. The signature of Leandro Trossard is a very good example.

After signing Trossard, Kiwior, and Jorginho in January, below is Arsenal’s squad depth for the remainder of the season:

