Arsenal spent €11 million on signing Jorginho from Chelsea in the January transfer window. The Gunners wants to win the premier league title this season and are five points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side on the league table.

Jorginho is expected to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield positions and also help the club lift their first premier league title since 2004. Jorginho was highly impressive in performance during his time at Chelsea. He has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the World.

The 31 year old made 213 appearances for the Blues across all competitions scoring 29 goals and provided 8 assists. He also helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions league, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Europa league and 3 FA Cups. He has the awareness, vision and passing ability to break lines, and he is also particularly skilled at lofting balls in behind from deep to put a teammate in.

Here is how Arsenal Could Lineup With Jorginho

Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Saka are the forwards while Odegaard, Jorginho and Thomas Partey are the midfielders. Ben White, Gabriel Magalheas, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the defenders while Aaron Ramsdale is the Goalkeeper.

