How Arsenal Could Lineup With Jorginho Against Everton.

The winter transfer window is finally over after over three weeks of unstoppable transfer negotiations and business deals. The English Premier League clubs are among the highest spenders this winter with Chelsea football club topping the chart.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal also did some good signings, but Chelsea was able to bring in more than five players this winter. Because of Enzo Fernandez’s move to Chelsea, the Blues allowed Jorginho to join Arsenal.

The Gunners were keen on signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo but were unable to persuade Brighton to sell. Caicedo’s blow triggered the Gunners to the Jorginho deal. The Italian international is currently an Arsenal player and he could make his debut when Arsenal travels to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.

Jorginho is expected to fill the role of Thomas Partey who is sidelined after picking up an injury against Manchester City and here is how the new Arsenal signing could line up against Everton.

Lineup.

Ramsdale, Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Xhaka, Odeegard, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.

