How Arsenal Could Lineup With All Their New Signings

Arsenal now have a squad value of over €1 Billion after signing some players in this summer transfer window. The Gunners were among the biggest spenders last summer and they have continued their spending spree this summer having secured the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Kai Havertz from Arsenal, Declan Rice is also close to joining Arsenal. West Ham United have agreed to sell Rice to Arsenal for a fee of £105 million and it can be considered a done deal.

Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal cost the Gunners over €200 million. Arsenal are among the biggest spenders in this summer transfer window and if remains to be seen whether they will bring in more new signings before the summer transfer window closes.

Gabriel Martinelli may form an attacking partnership with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka. The three players were among the best performers in the premier league last season.

Kai Havertz may form a midfield partnership with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice while Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba and Jurrien Timber may form a defensive partnership with Aaron Ramsdale starting as the Goalkeeper.

